Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Bihar
  • WhatsApp, Twitter, FB & Other Social Media Services Suspended In Bihar’s Saran District Till THIS Date

WhatsApp, Twitter, FB & Other Social Media Services Suspended In Bihar’s Saran District Till THIS Date

Bihar has temporarily banned services of 23 social media platforms in Saran district to "maintain peace & tranquility."

Updated: February 6, 2023 6:16 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

WhatsApp, Twitter, FB & Other Social Media Services Suspended In Bihar's Saran District Till THIS Date
Saran: Bihar government has suspended around 23 social media networking and messaging applications including WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook. The ban is imposed from February 6 1 pm till February 8 11 pm in Saran district to “maintain peace & tranquility.” The move comes after tensions heightened in the Manjhi as a mob set the house and poultry farm of a village headman on fire on Sunday after a youth was allegedly beaten to death.

The official order stated that ” some anti-social element in Saran District may use internet medium to transmit objectionable content in order to spend rumour and dissatisfaction amongst public…” Under the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, the government has directed all Internet Service Providers to stop transmission of content.

Also Read:

Here is a list of all 23 social media networks that have been banned in Saran, Bihar

You may like to read

However the order is not applicable to government internet and intranet based services such as BSWAN, NICNet, NKN, Banking, Railways or any other government services.

The Saran district administration had also imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from Sunday at Manjhi block of the city, police officials said.

Saran District Youths Lynched

A mob had set the house and poultry farm of a village headman on fire on Sunday after a youth was allegedly beaten to death at Manjhi in Bihar’s Chhapra district. A sizable police contingent was deployed at the scene after the incident, reported ANI. According to ANI sources, locals erupted in anger at Mubarakpur village in the Manjhi police station area of Saran district after a youth was lynched and two more were critically injured.
Police said tension gripped the village after the incident as youths, belonging to a particular community, gathered at Mubarakpur village from across the district and barged into the house of the village headman, identified as Vijay Yadav. According to police, the protesters alleged that the village headman and his henchmen unleashed a brutal assualt on three youths, killing one and leaving two others critically wounded.
Further protesters torched the headman’s house and also a poultry farm, along with his tractor. As chaos followed the alleged lynching incident, a sizeable compliment of police personnel were scrambled to the spot. However, the police were forced to retreat in the face of the mob fury.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 6, 2023 5:57 PM IST

Updated Date: February 6, 2023 6:16 PM IST

More Stories