WhatsApp, Twitter, FB & Other Social Media Services Suspended In Bihar’s Saran District Till THIS Date
Bihar has temporarily banned services of 23 social media platforms in Saran district to "maintain peace & tranquility."
The official order stated that ” some anti-social element in Saran District may use internet medium to transmit objectionable content in order to spend rumour and dissatisfaction amongst public…” Under the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, the government has directed all Internet Service Providers to stop transmission of content.
Here is a list of all 23 social media networks that have been banned in Saran, Bihar
However the order is not applicable to government internet and intranet based services such as BSWAN, NICNet, NKN, Banking, Railways or any other government services.
The Saran district administration had also imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from Sunday at Manjhi block of the city, police officials said.
Saran District Youths Lynched
