Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Satish Prasad Singh passed away in Delhi on Monday. He was the CM of Bihar in 1968 for only five days. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest Update Today: Ahead of Diwali, Govt Employees of These States to Get Bonus, Gifts | Details Here

Singh, who had served as the state chief minister for five days, between January 28 and February 1, 1968, had joined the BJP on September 22, 2013. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Double Eviction Episode: Nishant To Be Evicted? Jasmin Bhasin To Re-Enter With Aly Goni

He had later resigned from the BJP to protest against denial of proper representation to the Kushwaha community in the Lok Sabha election. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs RCB in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast For Match 55

He was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha (the lower house of the Parliament of India) from the Khagaria constituency of Bihar in 1980 as a member of the Congress Party.

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the former CM’s demise.