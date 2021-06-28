New Delhi: The exercise of starting educational activities under unlock process has gained momentum in Bihar. Schools and colleges in state will be reopened in three phases as situation starts normalising, State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on Monday. Also Read - Kaliyuga’s Swayamvara: Just Like Lord Ram, Groom Breaks Dhanush & Puts Garland Around Bride’s Neck | See Pics

"We think that if situation continues to improve at the same pace as now, life would gradually start becoming normal after 6th July. In that case, our department thinks that our institutions should open. We'll have to open them phase-wise," Choudhary said on Saturday.

"In first phase we will open universities, in second phase we will open secondary and higher secondary schools, and in third phase we will open primary and middle schools. But final decision will be taken only after assessing the situation at that time," the minister clarified.

(Based on ANI inputs)