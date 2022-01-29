Patna: The Bihar government has directed the teachers of government schools to keep an eye on the consumption of liquor, manufacturing units, smuggling, and provide information to the officials on the toll free numbers. Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department of Bihar government has written a letter on Friday to deputy directors of all zones, district education officers, and district education officers of primary, middle and higher secondary schools of Bihar to implement the same in their respective jurisdictions.Also Read - Hooch Tragedy Hits ‘Dry’ Bihar Again: Six Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Buxar

As per the directive, the principals, teachers, contract teachers and teachers of Madrasas to collect information about the consumption of liquor, manufacturing units, smuggling, transportation and other operations of mafias and informed on toll-free numbers. Also Read - Bihar Railways Exam Protest: Student Union AISA, Other Organisations Call For Bihar Bandh on Jan 28

“We have issued two cell phone numbers 9473400378 and 947300606 and toll-free numbers 18003456268/15545 for them. We will keep the identity of teachers completely secret,” Sanjay Kumar said. Also Read - After Criticism, Bihar Plans Major Changes In Its Liquor Prohibition Law. Here's What New Law Proposes

“We have also directed the teachers to not allow any person to use school premises for consuming liquor,” he said.

In the last 15 days, three major liquor-related incidents have taken place in Nalanda, Saran and Buxar districts.

The letter addressed to all regional deputy directors and district programme officers, said that besides principals and teachers of schools, siksha samiti members and tola sevaks will also be part of intelligence collection team.

The state came under total prohibition in April 2016. Under the new prohibition law, consumption, manufacture and storage of liquor is completely banned.

(With IANS inputs)