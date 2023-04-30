Home

Patna School Timings Revised Due To Improved Weather; Check DM’s Orders Here

Patna School Timings: In view of the improved weather conditions, the district administration of Patna on Sunday changed the timings for all government and private schools.

Patna School Timings: In view of the improved weather conditions, the district administration of Patna on Sunday changed the timings for all government and private schools. Schools will now operate in the district from 6:30 AM. to 11:30 AM. The order will come into effect from May 1, 2023. Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, the district magistrate of Patna issued a notification in this regard and asked all the schools to reschedule the timings.

“In view of the improvement in the weather condition at present, the office order -Memo-5369/Law, dated 18.04. 2023 is hereby ammended and academic activities for all classes is prohibited after 11:30 AM,” said the district magistrate in an order from the court of the district magistrate.

“The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule the timings of academic activities in conformity of the order as mentioned above,” the order added. The district magistrate further informed that the order will come into force from tomorrow, May 1, and was passed on April 28 under his signature.

Heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms hit parts of Bihar on Sunday, in a major relief to the people from the sweltering heat. More rains are likely in the state over the next two-three days, the weather office said, news agency PTI reported.

A Yellow alert for rain and thunderstorm has been issued in parts of the state on Monday, it added. The districts that witnessed rains on Sunday are Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Vaishali, Buxar, and Bhojpur, among others. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Buxar where the mercury rose to 37.1 degrees Celsius. A temperature of 37 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sheikhpura, 36.8 degrees Celsius in Banka, and 35.5 degrees Celsius in Patna.

