Second Train Derails In Bihar Within A Week After North East Express, Know Details

The Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express had derailed on October 11, causing grave injuries and casualties in passengers. Within a week, a second train has derailed in Bihar; know details..

New Delhi: A second case of train derailment within a week has been reported from Bihar; the first happened on October 11 when 21 coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed causing grave injuries in passengers, there have been casualties also. The second incident of train derailment was reported from Buxar, Bihar on the night of October 16, 2023. According to officials, a coach of a goods train derailed near Dumaron station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Monday night. A railway spokesman said that the goods train was on its way from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Fatuha via Buxar when the incident took place. Know all about this incident..

Goods Train Derails In Bihar, Second Rail Accident In A Week

Four wheels of one of the coaches got derailed prompting the loco pilot to apply the emergency brake and stop the train. Following the information, a team of senior railway officials also reached to the spot to assess the situation. Following the information, a team of senior railway officials also reached to the spot to assess the situation. Further details are awaited. A video of the same can be seen below..

Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express Train Accident

As mentioned earlier, on October 11, the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur Railway Station in Buxar district of Bihar. The deadly train accident occured when the North East Express was travelling from the Anand Vihar Terminal of New Delhi to Guwahati, Assam’s Kamakhya Junction. According to the news agency ANI, 21 coaches were derailed in total out of which, some also jumped the tracks because of the speed of the train.

The accident occurred slightly more than four months following the tragic triple train incident that occurred in Odisha’s Balasore district in June, resulting in the loss of 296 lives. On June 20, 2023, a collision involving three trains—the Coromandel Express, a freight train, and the SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express—took place. A total of 176 individuals sustained severe injuries, while 451 suffered minor injuries, and 180 received first aid treatment.

(Inputs from ANI)

