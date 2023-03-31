Home

Section 144 Imposed In Bihar’s Sasaram As Violence Breaks Out Between 2 Groups After Ram Navami Celebrations

To keep the situation under control, security has been stepped up and police said Section 144 has been imposed in Sasaram.

Initial reports suggest that stones were pelted and bullets were also fired by the groups.

Patna: The local administration on Friday imposed Section 144 in Bihar’s Sasaram after violent clashes erupted between two groups in Bihar’s Sasaram after Ram Navami celebrations. Initial reports suggest that stones were pelted and bullets were also fired by the groups.

To keep the situation under control, security has been stepped up in the and police said Section 144 has been imposed in Sasaram.

Ram Navami Violence in Howrah

Fresh violence and arson were reported from West Bengal’s Howrah district on Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, following which several vehicles were torched and shops were ransacked in the area. A number of people were detained in this connection, police said.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacting to the incident said culprits won’t be spared, and the law will take its own course.

During the violence, several shops and auto-rickshaws were ransacked, including a few police vehicles, were set on fire. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze.

Ram Navami Violence in Vadodara

Over 24 people were detained by police for allegedly hurling stones at two Ram Navami processions in communally-sensitive areas in Vadodara city of Gujarat. The incidents was reported on Thursday when Ram Navami was celebrated.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh said the situation in the city was under control and people were carrying out their routine activities.

“We have so far detained 24 persons in connection with the stone pelting incidents that occurred during the Ram Navami processions in the city on Thursday. They will be formally arrested soon after the registration of first information reports (FIRs). The situation is completely under control and normalcy was restored yesterday itself,” Singh said.

Ram Navami Violence in Mumbai

Violence broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Mumbai on Thursday night. The incident was reported at Malvani in suburban Malad (West) when the procession was going on and some people objected to high volume DJ and loud music accompanying it, police said.

Some of the participants alleged stone pelting, which created panic among people, he said. However, police did not confirm the stone pelting incident.

