New Delhi: The counting of votes for Sheohar Assembly Constituency of Bihar will begin shortly. The early trends will emerge by 10 AM. Notably, the Sheohar seat went to polls in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections i.e. on November 3. Also Read - Nalanda Constituency Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

In 2015 Vidhan Sabha elections, JD(U) candidate Sharfuddin won the assembly seat of Sheohar by securing 44576 votes as against Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Labhali Anand. Also Read - Biharsharif Constituency Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

This year, JD(U) ‘s Md. Sharfuddin will be fighting against RJD’s Chetan Anand Singh and LJP’s Vijay Kumar Pandey. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta is in the fray on BSP’s ticket. It will be interesting to see if Shraffudin will be able to retain the seat or lose it to the other party. Also Read - Bhagalpur Constituency Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

The election has been a tough one for the ruling NDA as their Chief Minister candidate Nitish Kumar is fighting anti-incumbency. All eyes are now glued on Bihar elections results and it remains to be seen if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

The exit polls– conducted on November 7– have given a clear edge to Mahagathbandhan. They are predicted to get 128-180 seats, crossing the magic mark of 122. The ruling NDA is predicted to bag 69-99 seats. Chirag Paswan’s party LJP, which broke away from the NDA coalition in Bihar and decided to go solo, is projected to get 2-8 assembly seats.