Home

Bihar

‘Site Allotted For Ram Temple Is Site Of Exploitation’, Says Bihar Minister Alluding Eklavya, Bahujan

‘Site Allotted For Ram Temple Is Site Of Exploitation’, Says Bihar Minister Alluding Eklavya, Bahujan

Chandrashekhar Yadav was addressing a function in the Rohtas district to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitri Bai Phule on Sunday.

Lord Ram lives in each one of us and everywhere, he said. (Image: X/@ProfShekharRJD)

Bihar Minister Statement: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav has made a rather contentious statement. Chandrashekhar said, “Temples are the path to mental slavery while schools mean the path of light in life.” Chandrashekhar Yadav, who belongs to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), made the statement while extending support to party MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh. It is interesting to note that RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh made a similar statement which drew the ire of a fringe outfit that announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to cut off his tongue.

Trending Now

Chandrashekhar Yadav was addressing a function in the Rohtas district to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitri Bai Phule on Sunday when he criticised the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, calling it “a site of exploitation to fill pockets”.

You may like to read

He posted on X: “ईश्वर किसी जाति के दास नहीं हैं, अगर ऐसा होता तो मनुवादियों द्वारा अछूत कुल में पैदा हुई माता सावित्री बाई फूले नारी शिक्षा की प्रतीक व भारत की पहली महिला शिक्षिका नहीं हो पाती।माता सावित्री बाई फूले की जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में डेहरी ऑन सोन में आयोजित समारोह में उद्घाटन का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। समारोह में उमड़े जनसैलाब नफरतवाद और सम्प्रदायवाद के अंत का संकेत है। (God is not a slave of any caste, if it were so then Mata Savitri Bai Phule, born in an untouchable family by Manuwadis, would not have been the symbol of women’s education and the first female teacher of India. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mata Savitri Bai Phule, in Dehri on Son. Had the privilege of being inaugurated at a function organized there. The huge turnout at the ceremony is a sign of the end of hatred and communalism.)”

ईश्वर किसी जाति के दास नहीं हैं, अगर ऐसा होता तो मनुवादियों द्वारा अछूत कुल में पैदा हुई माता सावित्री बाई फूले नारी शिक्षा की प्रतीक व भारत की पहली महिला शिक्षिका नहीं हो पाती।माता सावित्री बाई फूले की जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में डेहरी ऑन सोन में आयोजित समारोह में उद्घाटन का सौभाग्य… pic.twitter.com/VFFt2b5kfu — Prof. Chandra Shekhar (@ProfShekharRJD) January 8, 2024

“The site that has been allotted for the Ram temple is simply the site of exploitation. It is a place to fill the pockets of some conspirators from a certain community. We should be aware of pseudo-Hindutva and pseudo-nationalism. Lord Ram lives in each one of us and everywhere, there is no need to go anywhere or in any temple to find Lord Ram,” he said at the function organised by Fateh Bahadur Singh.

He added that “temples are the path to mental slavery while schools mean the path of light in life”.

“Where will you go if you get injured? Temple or hospital? If you want education and want to become an officer, MLA, or MP, will you go to a temple or a school? Fateh Bahadur Singh said the same thing that Savitri Bai Phule had said,” he asserted adding that “conspirators” against Singh’s statement announced a price for his tongue.

Referring to Mahabharata, he said, “Now, this Eklavya’s son will not give up his thumb. Now, people know how to make offerings. Conspirators should remember that the ‘Bahujan’ people will sweat so much that it will become an ocean and the opponents will be seen standing across the seven seas. (after the 2024 polls)”.

Reacting to Yadav’s statement, senior state BJP leader Nikhil Anand told PTI that with such statements RJD leaders were trying to please the Muslim voters.

“RJD is ready to go to any level to abuse Hindus and appease Muslims. Ayodhya and Mathura are the questions related to India’s spiritual-cultural heritage and religious self-respect,” said Nikhil Anand.

“RJD leaders such as Chandrashekhar and Fateh Bahadur should ask their party supremo Lalu Prasad and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav why they recently went to Tirupati with their family and got tonsured. They should also tell us which religious rituals they follow at home,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.