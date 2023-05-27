Home

Bihar

Snake Found in Mid-Day Meal at Govt School in Bihar’s Araria, Several Students Hospitalised

Snake Found in Mid-Day Meal at Govt School in Bihar’s Araria, Several Students Hospitalised

Students were being served ‘khichdi’ prepared by an NGO during the mid-day meal when a snake was found in one of the plates.

SDO Surendra Albela said strong action will be taken against those who are responsible for the incident.

Patna: Several students fell sick and were admitted to hospital in Bihar after a snake was found in the mid-day meal served to them on Saturday. The incident was reported at a government school in Forbesganj of Araria district. Dozens of them fell sick after eating the food and were admitted to a hospital in Forbesganj for treatment.

Several Students Admitted to Hospital

Initial reports suggest that the students were being served ‘khichdi’ prepared by an NGO during the mid-day meal when a snake was found in one of the plates. After the incident was reported, the distribution of food was stopped in the school. However, the students who had already eaten the food started vomiting and were immediately rushed to the Forbesganj hospital.

You may like to read

After getting information about the incident, senior district officials including the SDM, the SDO and the DSP reached the spot to take stock of the situation. A probe has been ordered into the incident

Trending Now

Even as the villagers alleged that the health condition of over 100 children deteriorated after eating the food, the government officials said 25 children had fallen ill and hospitalised.

Villagers Create Ruckus at School

After the incident was reported, villagers and guardians of the children reached the school and started creating a ruckus and a few people even assaulted the headmaster of the school, police said.

SDO Surendra Albela said strong action will be taken against those who are responsible for the incident.

Similar Incident in 2014

Earlier, one similar incident was reported in 2014, when more than 54 students of a government middle school in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district fell sick after eating mid-day meal in which a ‘snake’ was found.

Giving details, Sursand block development officer Vinod Kumar said the children of the Meghpur Middle School at Sursand developed symptoms of nausea and fell unconsciousness after eating the meal.

Immediately, they were rushed to a nearby pubic health centre, an were given medicines and kept under observation.

Giving more information, Sursand Inspector Bimar Kumar Singh said the students ate the meal and then noticed the snake-like object in the large utensil in which it was cooked.

Prior to this incident, another 23 children of a primary school at Dharmasati Gandaman village in Bihar’s Saran district had died after eating a mid-day meal laced with pesticides.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES