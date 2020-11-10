New Delhi: The Sonepur legislative constituency went to polls in the first phase of the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections this year. A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stronghold, the constituency falls in Bihar’s Saran district and is home to a huge population of Dalit communities including Paswan, Ravidas, Yadav as well as Rajput. Also Read - Vaishali Constituency Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

In 2015 Assembly elections, RJD candidate Ramanuj Prasad defeated BJP candidate Vinay Kumar Singh in the Sonepur constituency seat by a margin of 23.2 per cent, securing 86,082 votes.

Vinay Kumar Singh, who had won the 2010 elections defeating former Bihar CM, Rabri Devi, lost poorly to RJD's Prasad in 2015 with a total of 36,396 votes.

The Sonepur constituency is home to 2,67,918 eligible voters, including 1,44,556 male voters and 1,23,358 female voters. In the previous elections, nearly 58 per cent of these voters had participated in the polling process.

This year, the BJP has fielded Awdhesh Singh from the Sonepur constituency and pitted against him are RJD’s Deo Kumar Chaurasi, and Kamal Prasad Singh from RLSP, among others.

Polling in all three phases ended on November 7 and the counting of votes in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is scheduled on November 10. The results for voting in Sonepur Assembly Constituency will be declared on the same day.