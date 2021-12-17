Samastipur: A Case has been registered against Samastipur Sub Registrar Mani Ranjan for the possession of Disproportionate assets worth Rs 1,62,36,926. The Special Vigilance Unit on Friday raided three locations of the Sub Registrar in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Patna where a large amount of cash was recovered. Raids are also being conducted at the officer’s residence, Patligram apartment located in Bajrangpuri under Agamkuan police station area near Biscoman Golambar in Patna.Also Read - PM Modi 'Tested' Thrice For Covid, Amit Shah Twice And Priyanka Chopra 6 Times in Bihar's Arwal

Permission for action was sought from the special court

Earlier, the Special Surveillance team had sought permission from the Special Court to take action against the officer while filing an FIR against Mani Ranjan in the disproportionate assets case. The raid was conducted on Friday morning after getting permission.

Till now no further inputs regarding the raids have been received.

Bundles of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 were found

During the raids on the premises of Samastipur Sub Registrar Mani Ranjan, officers of Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) have found several bundles of 500 and 2000 rupees.

Action under these sections against the sub registrar

Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), Patna has registered a case against Sub Registrar Mani Ranjan under Section 13(B), R/W 13(13)(D), R/W Section 12 and Section 120B of IPC of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.