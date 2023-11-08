Home

Bihar

‘Taking Back Statement If It Has Sent Wrong Message’: Nitish Kumar Apologises For Population Control Remark

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday tendered apology for his remarks on population control and said he takes his statement back if it has given a wrong message.

The Bihar chief minister said that the state leads in women development and added: “I apologise for my statement, take back my statement if it has sent a wrong message.”

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "I apologise & I take back my words…" pic.twitter.com/wRIB1KAI8O — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

Earlier while speaking talking about the importance of education among women in terms of population control, Nitish Kumar issued a controversial statement of how an educated woman can stop her husband from exercising restraint during an intercourse.

The BJP strongly reacted to the development and one of the BJP MLAs protesting outside Vidhan Sabha said that it does not want Nitish Kumar’s apology, but his resignation.

Opposition leaders protested inside the Bihar Assembly over CM Nitish Kumar’s derogatory words he used to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control. In a video, the Bihar chief minister was heard saying that the fertility rate, earlier at 4.3 per cent, has now dropped to 2.9 per cent per a report last year.

“There hasn’t been a leader more vulgar than Nitish Kumar in Indian politics. It appears that Nitish babu’s is bitten by ‘adult, B-grade films’ bug. There should be a ban on his double-meaning remarks. It seems he has been influenced by the company he keeps,” the Bihar BJP remarked in a post on X.

Speaking on the controversy, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that it was wrong to misinterpret the Chief Minister’s remarks as he was talking about sex education.

“Let me tell you one thing. It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The remarks of the CM were regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools. Children learn it. He said what should be done practically to stop the increase in population. This should not be taken in a wrong manner. It should be taken as a sex education,” Yadav said.

His bizarre remarks on population control in the state also drew flak from women legislators. BJP MLA Nikki Hembrom said the CM is insensitive.

“Whatever he was saying he could have said it with dignity. He is insensitive and he does not respect women,” Nikki said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.