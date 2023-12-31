Home

Bihar

‘Talab Gayab’: Pond ‘Stolen’ In Bihar’s Darbhanga, Hut Built Overnight | WATCH

‘Talab Gayab’: Pond ‘Stolen’ In Bihar’s Darbhanga, Hut Built Overnight | WATCH

A pond was stolen overnight in Darbhanga district of Bihar and a hut built at the site where the water body once stood.

(R) A crude hut was built at the site where the pond once stood.

Bihar News: In a bizarre incident, a pond was ‘stolen’ overnight in Darbhanga district of Bihar and hut constructed on the site where the pond had once been. According to reports, the pond, which was used by locals for fishing and farming purposes was filled with sand overnight and a small hut constructed on the area.

Trending Now

Local administration said the pond was allegedly stolen by the land mafia who levelled the area by filling up the water body with sand and other materials and later built a hut at the site.

You may like to read

The incident came to the fore when locals alerted the police after hearing the movement of trucks and heavy machinery during the night, reports said.

‘Talab gayab ho gaya’

‘Talab gayab ho gaya (the pond has vanished into thin air)” said a local resident expressing astonishment at how a water body just disappeared overnight as if it never existed in the first place.

Visuals doing the rounds on the internet showed a rudimentary hut constructed at the site where the pond once stood. The entire area has been levelled, presumably with the help of heavy machinery, and all evidence of a pond ever having existed at the place have been erased.

Bizarre! Pond Stolen Overnight In Darbhanga, Bihar; Hut Erected At Site#DNAVideos For more videos, click here https://t.co/6ddeGFqM3o pic.twitter.com/l2HjUdGSwJ — DNA (@dna) December 31, 2023

According to the police, the pond was likely filled over a span of couple of weeks, apparently during the night time.

“The local people said the filling took place in the last 10-15 days. It was done mostly in the night hours,” a senior police officer said.

He said their is no records about who owns this piece of land. “We don’t have any information about who owns this land.”

The bizarre “robbery” comes amid earlier reports of an an entire bridge and stretches of road being stolen in Bihar.

Police said they have registered a case in this connection and the strange ‘theft’ is being investigated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.