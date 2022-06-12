Begusarai: A salesgirl working at a Tanishq showroom in Begusarai, Bihar was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified bike riders. According to the reports, the girl was returning home from work. Ironically, the victim, days before her murder, had told her mother that she was being followed by a few youths. “She was quite scared,” said the mother.Also Read - Robber Hanging From Bridge in Bihar's Begusarai Snatches Phone From Train Passenger. Watch Viral Video

The mother also alleged that her husband had been threatening her for several days. The victim had been living separately for the last five years. She leaves behind a 10-year-old son.

The incident took place at Anandpur village of Lohianagar area of ​​the district. Neha (27) was married to Ishank Bhardwaj, a resident of Rampur village of Lakhisarai in 2011. Reports suggest that Ishank's family members were not happy with this marriage.

Ishank lived with his in-laws for about 5 years after marriage. Everything went well for five years. In the meantime, they also had a son, but after 2016, when there was a mutual dispute between the two, the husband left the in-laws.

According to the family members, he would sometimes call and ask Neha to spend some time with him, but she always refused. Mother Rinku Devi alleges that Neha’s husband also threatened to kill her on the phone.