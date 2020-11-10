Tarari Constituency Election Result LIVE: The 243-seat Bihar Assembly went to polls in three phases starting October 28. In the first phase, voting was held for 71 seats on October 28; the second phase for 94 seats on November 3; the third for 78 seats on November 7 and the results will be announced today. The major political parties in Bihar are Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). RJD ally Congress. Among other players are Samajwadi Party, National Congress Party (NCP). The incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state is led by JD(U) leader chief minister Nitish Kumar. Also Read - Arrah Constituency Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Start at 8 AM

In the previous election, the alliance was led by the BJP alongside three smaller allies namely the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLDP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The JD(U) contested 2016 Assembly elections as part of the current opposition Mahagathbandan.

6.35 am: Counting of votes to start at 8 am. Check all the latest updates here.

Tarari Constituency:

Tarari seat is located in Bhojpur district of Bihar and comes under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. R. K. Singh (BJP) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Arrah and Sudama Prasad (CPI(ML)(L)) is the present MLA of Tarari Legislative Assembly. As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 396330 population 91.48% is rural and 8.52% is urban population.

The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 18.32 and 0.09, respectively out of total population. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 298238 electorates and 320 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 51.31% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections where as it was 53.28% in the 2015 assembly elections.