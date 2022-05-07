Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday alleged that the state police lathi-charged the female nurses while vacating their hostel at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and added that the male policemen also misbehaved with them.Also Read - Tej Pratap Yadav Announces Resignation From RJD After Meeting Father Lalu Prasad

Showing a video of the incident on his mobile phone, Tej Pratap said the policemen were acting like goons and misbehaved with the female nurses.

It must be noted that a general strike is going on among nurses in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) as their hostel is being vacated by authorities. The protest began after the PMCH authorities decided to shift 200 nurses to Rajapakar. Protesting against the move, the nurses said it is not possible for them to cover 40 km distance every day.

Tej Pratap Yadav also claimed that the nurses were beaten up with sticks and added that some members of Janshakti Parishad were also lathi-charged by the police.

Moreover, Tej Pratap also threatened that the Chhatra Janshakti Parishad will hold agitation across the state and the workers would gherao the residence of CM Nitish Kumar against the atrocities on women.