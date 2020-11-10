Patna: As the counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav blessed his younger brother to emerge a winner. Also Read - Counting of Votes for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 begins. Here's our Step-by-Step Guide

In a subtle tweet indicating confidence in his brother and party’s performance, Tej wrote, “Tejashwi Bhavah Bihar!” Also Read - Gaya Town Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates.

Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

The poll body also increased the number of counting centres to 55 in 38 districts across Bihar, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. The number of counting centres in the state was 38 during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(With ANI inputs)