Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and alleged that the alliance achieved poll victory in recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections through money and muscle power. Demanding the recounting of votes, Tejashwi said, "We demand recounting of postal ballots in all those constituencies where votes were counted at the end."