Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Tejashwi Yadav paid a surprise visit to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The unexpected visit exposed the “worsening” state of the hospital which he assured will be taken strict action against upon. “We inspected PMCH, New Gardiner Road Hospital and Gardanibagh Hospital. Doctors were present in two of the hospitals, with sufficient medicines and workers. But the condition of the Tata ward in PMCH getting worse,” said Bihar’s Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to ANI.Also Read - Big Jolt For Nitish Kumar! After Bihar Hiatus, 5 Out of 7 MLAs From His JDU in Manipur Join BJP

#WATCH | Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav schooled the hospital authorities during a surprise visit to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) & other hospitals, late last night pic.twitter.com/EPmPC2zRvG — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

The Health Minister interacted with the officials and the patients along with their families and assured them to “mend the loopholes” in the health sector. “There were no medicine arrangements or hygiene, patients were not being provided facilities and negligence was seen. There was no attendance & people were lying; their lies were caught… We’ll oversee everything,” he added.

According to ANI, as Tejashwi entered the hospital, the patients who were admitted put forward their complaints to him regarding the lack of facilities including medicines, toilets and other basic facilities.

The Minister, while taking note of the complaints, said that it is the extent of the carelessness as senior doctors were not on duty at night. “There was no senior doctor available, nor was an adequate arrangement of medicines. Cleanliness was missing. No facilities were being given to the patients. There was carelessness in everything,” he said.