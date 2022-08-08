Patna: Bihar High Court issued orders for cancellation of recognition of around 11 universities and 325 colleges in Bihar due to non-utilisation of funds that amounts to nearly 287 crores. A list is being prepared of colleges that are no longer deemed to carry recognition.Also Read - LIVE Bihar Political Crisis News: Team Nitish Goes Into Huddle Amid Growing Tension With BJP, Seeks Time to Meet Sonia

Recognition Of 14 Colleges Will Be Canceled Soon

The Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar have ordered the Vice Chancellor of seven universities that the recognition of 14 colleges in the first phase list should be abolished by August 18. Apart from this, the information should be given to the court. If the Vice Chancellor of the university does not take action after taking cognizance of the court’s order, then a fine is likely to be imposed on him. Also Read - Bihar: 40 Kanwariyas Injured, Six Critical As Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Gopalganj

Which Colleges Are In The List Of Cancelled Colleges

According to media reports, among the 14 colleges, BN Mandal University and Tilkamanjhi University, Bhagalpur have the highest number of colleges. Among them are Purnea College of BN Mandal University, Sarb Narayan Ram Kunwar Singh College, Veer Narayan Chand College, Chandramukhi Bhola College of LN Mithila, BN Mandal Darshan Sah College. Also Read - Goods Train Derails in Bihar’s Nalanda; 1 Electrocuted to Death While Taking Selfie Atop Train

These Colleges Will Be Cancelled

These colleges will be cancelled first on the orders of the High Court. Kesrichand Tarachand College of Bhimrao Ambedkar University, MJK College, Srilakshmi Kishori Mahavidyalaya, Madan Ahilya Women’s College of Tilkamanjhi University, Mahila College, Mahant Madhusudan College of Magadh University, Sardar Patel Memorial College, Nandlal Singh College of JP University, etc. are part of the list.