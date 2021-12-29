Patna: Amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus across the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reportedly claimed that the state is experiencing the third wave. He made the statement after the state recorded 47 COVID cases in the last 24 hours. “We are fully prepared to tackle the third wave of coronavirus”, said the Bihar CM, adding that the state’s “health department is busy improving facilities at the hospitals as per the guidelines issued by the central and state governments.Also Read - COVID Severely Increases Levels Of Oxidative Stress, Damage: Study

Earlier on Saturday, CM Nitish Kumar had ruled out the probability of bringing in restrictive measures in the state. "Yahan abhi koi avashyakta nahin hain" (it is not needed here as of now) was the terse reply of Kumar when he was asked about night curfews being introduced by the states.

For the unversed, Bihar had adopted similar measures when COVID-19 first struck in 2020 and again earlier this year when the second wave of the infection caused devastation. The new variant, considered to be not very severe though highly contagious, has triggered fear of a fresh spike.

States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have adopted measures like prohibitory orders and night curfews.

Nearly 800 Omicron cases—784 to be specific, have been detected in India so far, out of which 241 have recovered or migrated. Bihar has not reported a single case of the new strain though the health department admits that the absence of genome sequencing facility in the state may hamper timely detection. Superintendent of AIIMS, Patna Chandramani Singh said it “does not matter” whether a patient is afflicted with the older or the latest variant as “treatment of both is going to be the same”.