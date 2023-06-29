Home

This State Bans Jeans, T-Shirts And Other Casual Outfits For Education Department Employees

The Bihar government said the ongoing practices of wearing casual attire including jeans and t-shirts go against the culture at the workplace.

Bihar education department said it has taken exception to employees coming to offices in T-shirts and jeans. (Representational Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Casual outfits such as jeans and T-shirts have been banned for the employees of the Bihar education department. In an order, the Bihar government said the ongoing practices of wearing casual attire go against the culture at the workplace.

The director (administration) of the education department said it has taken exception to employees coming to offices in T-shirts and jeans. “It has been noticed that officials and employees of the department are coming to offices in attires which are contrary to the office culture. Wearing casuals in the office by officials or other employees is against the work culture in the office,” the order stated.

“Therefore, all officials and employees should come to education department offices in formal dresses only. No casual dresses, especially jeans and T-shirts, are allowed in the offices of the education department with immediate effect,” says the order which is in the possession of PTI.

‘Jeans, T-Shirts Do Not Qualify As Formal Outfit’

In April, the district magistrate of Bihar’s Saran district barred all government employees from wearing jeans and T-shirts in government offices. They were asked to wear formal dresses and carry identity cards.

The District Magistrate said that he would undertake surprise inspections of particular departments and could also do video conferencing or video calling to check the status of the directive. He has warned the employees to strictly follow the new guidelines, especially the dress code, and warned that offenders would be penalised.

The Bihar government had, in 2019, banned wearing jeans and T-shirts in the state secretariat, irrespective of the employees’ ranks. The aim was to maintain “office decorum” and the government had asked employees of the state secretariat to wear simple, comfortable and light-coloured outfits in the office.

Last year, the Maharashtra Government imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by employees in the state secretariat and government offices.

Additionally, in 2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal also made it mandatory for all officers and staffers of the agency to be formally dressed in the office and said casual wear like jeans and sports shoes will not be tolerated.

