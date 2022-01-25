Patna: Thousands of aspiring candidates of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar terminal in Patna and Arrah district on Monday evening to protest the board’s move to have two exams, reported news agencies. However, the police were able to get the rail tracks cleared by 10 pm after a lot of efforts.Also Read - RRB Group D 2022 Exam Pattern Changed; Check Details Inside

The agitating students went on the tracks and stopped the passage of various trains including Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani express, the Sampoorna Kranti express, South Bihar express and many more. A large number of trains were diverted towards Gaya and Patliputra rail sections to go towards Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati and other parts of north Bihar.

Hajipur | Rail operations have been normalized from 22.05hrs at Rajendra Nagar Terminal station of Danapur: Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, East Central Railway https://t.co/nc7973KTWY — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

“There was only one examination mentioned in the RRB notification 2019. Now, RRB has issued fresh notifications where it mentioned two examinations. Many of the selected candidates are disqualified in the second examination. This is complete cheating by RRB. Its officials are playing with the futures of the students,” said Randhir Sahay, a student, protesting at Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Patna. Another student, Rohan Rajput said: “We will not vacate railway tracks unless and until the Railway Minister announces one examination for Group-D.”

In view of massive protests, a large number of police personnel from Patna and Bhojpur reached Rajendra Nagar Terminal and Arrah junction respectively and carried out a baton-charge to disperse the protesters. They also fired tear shells, but the aspirants sat on the track and did not leave until late evening.

Protesters have been removed from the railway station, Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh added. — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekher Singh said: “The students are sitting on the tracks in large numbers. We are trying to convince them. As they are in large numbers, they are unfortunately leaderless. Hence, if we talk to a group of students, others start protesting against them. We have informed senior officials of the railway. They are on the way to address the issue they have.”

“As a precaution, SSP Patna and myself are keeping an eye on the developments. This is the main route of Kolkata-New Delhi rail section. We are trying to convince them and remove them from the track so that passengers who are suffering from it, would get relieved,” he added. Later, around 10 pm, Singh informed that protesters have been removed from the railway station.

