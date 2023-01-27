Home

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s Brother Dies At Bhagalpur Hospital, No Doctor At ICU

Brother of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Nirmal Chaubey died at Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur.

Patna: Brother of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Nirmal Chaubey died at Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur. The relatives claim medical negligence leading to the suspension of 2 doctors. “He felt physical discomfort and we rushed him here. There was no doctor. ICU is without a doctor,” said Chandan, a relative of the deceased.

“The patient was brought in a critical condition. It was found that he had suffered a massive heart attack. The senior doctor administered the required medicine. He was then shifted to ICU but there was no doctor there. I suspended 2 doctors,” said Dr Asim Kr Das, Hospital Superintendent.

Meanwhile, Bhagalpur City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary said, “We will do an investigation whenever we get a complaint. We will take action against anyone who was negligent. Action will be taken against them too (aggrieved) if they create a ruckus causing the doctors to flee.”