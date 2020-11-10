Vaishali Constituency Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Vaishali Assembly Constituency which went to polls on October 28 is underway. Here are the updates: Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: Counting Expected to be Finished Late Tonight, Says Election Commission

10 AM: Congress is leading as per early trends Also Read - MP Bypoll Results 2020: Imarti Devi Leads From Dabra, Calls It Voters' Reply to Kamal Nath's 'Item' Remark

About this constituency Also Read - Manipur By-Poll Results 2020: BJP Wins Singhat Constituency, Takes Lead on Other 3 Seats

Vaishali is the 125th constituency in the 243-sear Bihar Assembly that went to polls in the second phase earlier this month. Originally a part of the Muzaffarpur district, Vaishali split to become a separate constituency in 1972. It is one of the most backward districts in the state.

In 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, people of Vaishali voted for Janata Dal (United) candidate Raj Kishore Singh who defeated long-standing HAM candidate Brishin Patel by a margin of 18.66 per cent or 31,061 votes. Brishin Patel had been the sitting MLA of the Vaishali constituency from 2005 to 2015.

However, this year, the JDU has fielded Ashma Parveen, who recently jumped ship from RLSP against Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD, Sanjay Kumar Singh of the LJP.

There were a total of 294,670 electors in 2015, out of which 159,086 were males and the remaining 1,35,569 were female voters. At the same time, 1.4 per cent voters opted for the ‘None of the Above (NOTA)’ option in the polls.

Polling in all three phases ended on November 7 and the counting of votes in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is scheduled on November 10. The results for voting in Vaishali Assembly Constituency will be declared on the same day.