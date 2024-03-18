Home

Bihar

VIDEO: 3 Kids Among 7 Dead As Tractor Rams SUV In Bihar’s Khagaria

VIDEO: 3 Kids Among 7 Dead As Tractor Rams SUV In Bihar’s Khagaria

Seven people, including three children, were killed in road accident in Khagaria district of Bihar when their car collided with a tractor on NH 31. The victims were returning from a wedding.

Image: Screengrab/X

Bihar Accident: In a tragic incident, three children among seven people were killed when the SUV car they were travelling in, collided with a tractor in Khagaria district of Bihar. According to reports, the occupants were returning from a wedding when the accident took place on National Highway 31 (NH 31).

Police said seven people, including three children, were killed in the tragic accident, while four others sustained injuries.

VIDEO | Several killed as car collides with tractor in Bihar's Khagaria district. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/lbSUnGT6ON — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2024

The injured were rushed to a hospital for medical attention, they said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.