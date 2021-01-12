Huge ruckus broke on Tuesday during Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das’ meeting with party workers in Patna. According to news agency ANI, the party workers were angry over the defeat of Congress in Bihar elections as well as the ticket distribution. Also Read - BJP Workers Will Behave Like Trump Supporters The Day They Lose Elections, Says Mamata Banerjee, Dilip Ghosh Responds

In the recently held Bihar elections, the RJD finished as the single-largest party with 75 seats, while the Congress won a mere 19 seats. Of the 29 seats the Left parties had contested, they won in 16, with the CPI (ML-Liberation) winning 12 of them.