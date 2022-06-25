Patna: Officials of the vigilance department raided the residence of a drugs inspector in Bihar’s capital Patna and seized a large amount of cash that took them several hours to count. The house of Jitendra Kumar was raided by a team of surveillance department as part of their investigation into an assets case on Saturday.Also Read - Fact Check: Did This Snake Die After Biting a 4-Year-Old Kid in Gopalganj? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Bundles after bundles of notes of all denominations between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 piled up on the table and bed where the officers counted them painstakingly. Apart from cash, the officers found documents of many properties, and a huge amount of gold and silver. Four luxury cars have been seized too, said Surendra Kumar Maur, DSP Monitoring Department.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: A team of surveillance department raided the residence of Drug Inspector Jitendra Kumar in the disproportionate assets case. A huge amount of cash, many land papers, gold, silver and four luxury cars were recovered: Surendra Kumar Maur, DSP Monitoring Dept pic.twitter.com/sukTl70OXs — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

In total, the officers raided four places including Patna. The officers were still trying to put an exact figure on the total value of goods and cash seized during the raid even during the late hours of Saturday.