New Delhi: Tension prevailed in Nepali Colony in Bihar's Patna on Sunday as locals clashed with police during an anti-encroachment drive. A cop was injured during the violent clash which broke out at Nepali Colony in Rajeev Nagar area after a police team reached there for an anti-encroachment drive.

Protests broke out in the area, which soon turned violent, as police tried to control the crowd and fired tear gas. As chaos ensued, SP Ambrish Rahul was injured in the clash. “City SP (Central) Patna, Ambrish Rahul injured in the clash between Police and locals during an anti-encroachment drive at Nepali Colony in Rajeev Nagar, Patna,” officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Bihar: A brief clash ensued between Police and locals during an anti-encroachment drive at Nepali Colony in Rajeev Nagar, Patna. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the locals. (Note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/P8iCT0w2t7 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

Heavy security have now been deployed in the area as the situation remains tense.

(More details will be updated)