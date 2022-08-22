Patna: The workers of Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik held a massive protest march over the issues of jobs, inflation, Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Agnipath scheme, in Patna on Monday. A video shared by news agency ANI also showed police lathicharging protesters in the area. Water cannons were used by police to disperse the crowd. However, some other reports stated the protests were held by teachers aspiring for jobs.Also Read - Indian Classics: 6 Ancient Cities To Make You Travel Back In Time

According to News 18, protests were held by youths demanding jobs in the state. They held national flags in their hands while demonstrating against the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar. A bureaucrat, reportedly an Additional District Magistrate (ADM), was seen brutally thrashing a protester on the street during the protests.

#WATCH | Bihar: Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik holds a protest march against inflation, GST and Agnipath scheme, in Patna. Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/vJQsrxAqbp — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had on Independence Day, announced that his new government was not only committed to fulfilling the promise of 10 lakh jobs, made by his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, but would like to exceed the employment generation target twice over.

Commenting upon the issue, JD(U) leader Sunil Singh said, “Nitish Kumar has already announced that they will be giving 20 lakh jobs. So the employment will not be an issue in state.” He also sought some time from the protesters.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Partya (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Nitish Kumar has done this in lust for power. He said 10 lakh jobs will be given but when they are now demanding job, they are being beaten up and this is because they cannot deliver on this promise.” He also alleged that Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav had already done a “U-turn” on the promise.