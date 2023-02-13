Home

Video: Broken Chair Piece Hurled At Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar During Samadhan Yatra In Aurangabad

A piece of broken chair was hurled towards Nitish Kumar today during his Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad.

Aurangabad: A piece of a broken chair was allegedly hurled towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday in Aurangabad. A video clip surfaced on the internet that has captured the moment the piece was thrown towards the CM. The incident took place while the Janta Dal leader was on his Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad.

Video: Chair Piece Hurled At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

News agency, ANI shared a video on twitter that captured the moment when a piece of broken chair was hurled at the Bihar CM. In the video it can be seen that despite the incident, the CM continued on his path.

#WATCH | Bihar: A part of a broken chair was hurled towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/MqeR6MLnFR — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

The Samadhan (solution) Yatra is the 14the yatra since 2005. It had started in January from Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran and is scheduled to culminate by mid February. The objective of the yatra is assess the pending projects and welfare schemes in Bihar.

The yatra has received lot of criticism from opposition as well.

