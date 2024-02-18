Home

VIDEO: Cops, Journos Attacked By Mob In Bihar’s Nawgachhia After Missing Woman Found Dead

Bihar police personnel and some journalists were attacked by a protesting mob Nawgachhia town of Bhagalpur district on Sunday after the dead body of a local woman was found, two day after she went missing.

Image tweeted by @nawgachiapolice

Bihar News: An irate mob attacked police personnel and some journalists Nawgachhia town of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Sunday after the dead body of a local woman was found, two days after she was reported missing.

Reports said the deceased, Shobha Devi– a milkmaid by profession, had gone missing on February 16, when she went out to sell milk. Devi’s body was recovered on Sunday, triggering protests by locals who alleged that the cops did not take any action despite multiple complaints.

An angry mob of locals attacked the police and some journalists who were present there to cover the incident. The mob also a torched police vehicle, India Today reported.

Two journalists have reportedly sustained grievous injuries in the incident and are being treated at a local hospital.

In an official statement, police said senior officials arrived at the spot and calmed the protestors, adding that an investigation has been launched into the woman’s death and people are being questioned.

“We are camping in the area until the normalcy is restored,” Superintendent of Police, Nawgachhia, Puran Kumar Jha, told reporters.

The officer said the police are trying to recover the body of the deceased woman so it can be sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. “Local SHO and DSP have been asked to recover her body,” the SP said.

10 injured in Darbhanga communal clash

Meanwhile, in related news, at least 10 people have been injured in clashes that rocked parts of Darbhanga district in Bihar after procession carrying an idol of Hindu Goddess Saraswati for immersion, was allegedly pelted with stones by some persons belonging to another community.

Police said SMS and internet-based instant messaging services via social media networks and messaging apps like WhatsApp, have been barred in the district to prevent the spread of fake news and maintain law and order.

A circular issued by the state’s home department on Saturday suspended the transmission of messages through various social networking sites and instant messaging services in the entire Darbhanga district till 2 pm on February 19, they said.

Clashes erupted between two communities on Friday after stones were pelted at a Hindu procession carrying the idol of Goddess Saraswati for immersion. The incident triggered communal tension in the parts of the district, prompting security agencies to take action against the rioters.

(With PTI inputs)

