New Delhi: A fire broke out at a train in Bihar's Bhelwa railway station on Sunday morning. The fire reportedly broke out at the engine of the DMU train which was travelling from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj. Fire officials are at the spot to douse the blaze.

A video of the accident, shared by news agency ANI, showed black smoke billowing out of the train. In the video, fire officials can be seen dousing the blaze while a crowd of spectators stood at the spot. The fire from the engine did not spread to other parts of the train and all the passengers are safe, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Bihar: Fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station today. The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. All passengers are safe, fire from the engine did not spread. Fire fighting ops are underway pic.twitter.com/2Hv6DwjJ8a — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported in the accident so far.