Home

Bihar

Video: Halal Certification Akin To ‘Jizya’ Tax, Says Giriraj Singh, Demands Ban In Bihar

Video: Halal Certification Akin To ‘Jizya’ Tax, Says Giriraj Singh, Demands Ban In Bihar

Giriraj Singh compared halal certification to 'Jizya' tax aimed at 'Islamikaran' of businesses. The Minister demanded a ban on the practice in his home state of Bihar.

File Photo (PTI)

Halal Ban: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Thursday equated the halal certification of products to the ‘Jizya’ tax imposed on non-Muslims during the medieval period and demanded a blanket ban on the practice in Bihar on similar lines as neighbouring Uttar Pradesh where recently Halal products were banned by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

Trending Now

Singh, the BJP MP from Bihar’s Begusarai, said he has written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asking him to impose a sale of all “halal certified” products in the state which he claimed was similar to a “jihad” being carried out for “Islamisation of businesses”.

You may like to read

The Union Rural Development Minister also shared a copy of the said letter on X and urged Kumar to take a page out UP CM Adityanath’s book and ban halal certification which is akin to Jizya imposed on non-Muslims by Muslim rule in medieval India.

“The sale of halal-certified products is akin to the Jizya tax that was imposed on non-Muslims in the medieval era. Previous governments of the Congress and its allies have put up with this because of vote bank concerns and politics of appeasement,” Giriraj Singh said in a video statement on X.

“The ‘tukde tukde’ gang has made it possible for such products to be available in every nook and corner of Bihar. Halal certification involves consecration in the name of the Quran, just like consecration through mantras in Hindu tradition. Sanatan Dharma is under attack. Unbridled sale of Halal products will pave way for Sharia rule,” alleged Singh.

#WATCH | Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh says, "…I feel that in the name of 'Halal' products, the 'Islamikaran' of the markets in the country is happening. The Jizya tax is being collected… I would like to thank the Yogi government for starting the… https://t.co/lL7GgYvmQL pic.twitter.com/5ThZ4hFOjB — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

The Minister also claimed that the phenomenon was “linked to terrorist activities”.

Meanwhile, the chief minister’s JD(U) hit back at the BJP, accusing it of “hypocrisy” in matters like beef consumption.

“The BJP claims to be the biggest custodian of Sanatan Dharma. Yet its own leaders in states like Uttar Pradesh are known to be the biggest exporters of beef. Such is their hypocrisy,” said JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.

UP Halal Ban

On Saturday last, the Uttar Pradesh government announced an immediate ban on sale and production of all Halal-certified products in the state. In an official order, the Yogi Adityanath-led dispensation forbade the production, storage, distribution, and sale of food products with the Halal certification with immediate effect, according to a release.

The ban came in the backdrop of a crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh Police against several businesses and religious organizations, including the influential Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, for allegedly using “forged” halal certificates to” exploit people’s religious sentiments in order to boost sales”.

As per the official order, strict legal measures will be implemented against any individual or firm engaged in the production, storage, distribution, buying, and selling of Halal-certified medicines, medical devices, and cosmetics within Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.