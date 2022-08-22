Patna/Bihar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar-led government after a video of KK Singh, Patna’s Additional District Magistrate, thrashing a young aspiring teacher with a stick while he lies on the ground holding a tricolour.Also Read - Video: Bihar Youths Protest in Patna Over Unemployment; Police Lathicharge Agitators, Use Water Cannon

माननीय उपमुख्यमंत्री जी ने पटना जिलाधिकारी से फोन पर वार्ता की। DM ने पटना Central SP और DDC के नेतृत्व में एक जाँच कमेटी का गठन किया है कि ADM ने अभ्यर्थियों पर स्वयं लाठीचार्ज क्यों किया, ऐसी क्या नौबत थी?दोषी पाए जाने पर संबंधित अधिकारी पर कारवाई होगी।

pic.twitter.com/XKLKhxBFQ4 — Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) August 22, 2022

Condemning the incident, state Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari, said, “The official is K K Singh, an additional district magistrate with a reputation of high-handedness. During the COVID epidemic, he had commanded citizens to produce videos of themselves beating utensils failing which their applications will not be considered.”

“We could have understood had the youngster been involved in stone-pelting or any type of physical violence himself. But beating up of a tricolour-wielding young man who posed no menace is unacceptable and the official concerned must be punished,” Tiwari demanded.

TET अभ्यर्थियों के विरुद्ध पटना के ADM द्वारा लाठीचार्ज किए जाने के खिलाफ सरकार द्वारा जाँच के आदेश दिए गए। pic.twitter.com/IUuUYOWwIt — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) August 22, 2022

Meanwhile, taking note of the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that an enquiry committee has been formed and strict actions will be taken if he (ADM) is found guilty.”

For the unversed, hundreds of aspiring teachers (many owing allegiance to Jan Adhikar Party) in Patna were lathi-charged as they protested against unemployment, delay in their recruitment. To control the situation, police also resorted to the use of water canon.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD, in its poll manifesto had promised to deliver 10 lakh jobs to the people in the state if voted to power.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had asserted that his new government was not only committed to fulfilling the promise of 10 lakh jobs, made by his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, but would like to exceed the employment generation target twice over.

The “historic announcement, made on a historic day”, was applauded by Yadav, who has returned as the deputy CM after five years and was among those present at the Independence Day function.