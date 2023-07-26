Home

Video: Man Killed, 2 Wounded In Police Firing During Power Outage Protest In Bihar’s Katihar

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

Katihar, Bihar: A man was killed while two other sustained critical injuries as the police opened fire on protesters who staged a demonstration over frequent power outages in Katihar district of Bihar on Wednesday. According to the police, hundreds of villagers had gathered outside the electricity department office near Barsoi town to protest irregular power supply and exorbitant tarrifs.

“Police opened fire and baton-charged the protesters when some of them indulged in stone-pelting,” Deputy SP of Barsoi sub-division Prem Nath Ram told news agency PTI.

VIDEO | Protest erupts in Katihar, Bihar after a person was killed in police firing. Police had allegedly opened fire to control a mob that was protesting against power cuts. pic.twitter.com/0suqq9l6MJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2023

The officer said a 34-year-old man, identified as Khurshid Alam, a resident of Baasal village, died in the firing while two others were injured and have been rushed to a hospital.

“Khurshid Alam, a resident of Baasal village, has died. Two others, hailing from adjoining villages, were rushed to a hospital,” he said.

A graphic video shared on Twitter shows at least three bullet-riddled men lying in a pool of blood on the ground. However, India.com could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

Watch the video here (Warning: Graphic content: Viewer’s discretion advised)

⚠️ Sensitive Warning ⚠️ No BJP Rulling in Bihar So No Hype ❓

In Katihar, Bihar police open fire on people protesting against power outages,One person died and two wear badly injured. Democracy has been murdered once again in Bihar.

Why I.N.D.I.A Is Silent on this 👇 pic.twitter.com/rBac2yuV8r — Amit Thakur 🇮🇳 (@Amit_Thakur_BJP) July 26, 2023

Katihar Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said heavy deployment of forces has been made in the area to maintain law and order.

Chaotic visuals shared on social media platforms show the protesters hurling stones at the police respond with baton charge and firing to quell the protest.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was in the district for a BJP programme, also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over police action against protesters. “People were protesting against power cut in Katihar, but the police opened fire at them, killing one person. This (Bihar) government does not have a right to stay in power,” Rai said, according to news agency PTI.

VIDEO | "People were protesting against power cut in Katihar, but the police opened fire at them, killing one person. This (Bihar) government does not have a right to stay in power," says Union Minister @nityanandraibjp on police firing in Katihar, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/3K2F43kEy5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2023

Locals claimed that at least five people were hit by bullets at the protest site.

Dubbing the Nitish Kumar regime as a “government of atrocities” Bihar BJP leader Samrat Choudhary condemned the incident, saying that the government lathi-charged and shot people for demanding their rights.

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s govt lathi-charged those asking for the 10 lakh govt jobs. Now, in his ‘Raj’, on demanding electricity, people are being shot…No good governance, no facilities for the public. This is a govt of atrocities…There is no hope left…” Choudhary told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | On a clash between locals & police in Bihar's Katihar during a protest against the electricity department, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary says, "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's govt lathi-charged those asking for the 10 lakh govt jobs. Now, in his 'Raj', on demanding electricity,… pic.twitter.com/Bx4r1KU0xU — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

(With inputs from agencies)

