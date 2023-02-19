Home

1 Dead, 3 Injured As Mob Sets Fire To Buildings In Patna Over Parking Dispute Clash | WATCH

Patna: One person died, and several other were injured after violence erupted in Patna. Angry mob set fire to few buildings in Jethuli village, after clashes broke between two groups over a parking dispute, reported news agency ANI. According to SSP Patna, the main accused has been arrested.

News agency ANI, shared a video on February 19 in the evening, about the incident.

#WATCH | Mob sets fire to a few buildings after a violent clash between two groups over a parking dispute in Jethuli village,Patna dist One dead, three injured in the incident. Main accused arrested. Situation under control. Search underway for other accused: SSP Patna#Bihar pic.twitter.com/5uZxyj0O9K — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

Further investigation is underway. More details awaited on this story.

