1 Dead, 3 Injured As Mob Sets Fire To Buildings In Patna Over Parking Dispute Clash | WATCH

Patna: One person died, and several other were injured after violence erupted in Patna. Angry mob set fire to few buildings in Jethuli village, after clashes broke between two groups over a parking d

Published: February 19, 2023 7:53 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Patna: One person died, and several other were injured after violence erupted in Patna. Angry mob set fire to few buildings in Jethuli village, after clashes broke between two groups over a parking dispute, reported news agency ANI. According to SSP Patna, the main accused has been arrested.

News agency ANI, shared a video on February 19 in the evening, about the incident.

Further investigation is underway. More details awaited on this story.

