Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has found himself in a fresh controversy after a video surfaced on social media where he purportedly distributed money among villagers ahead of the panchayat polls. The 21-second video was posted on Twitter by Janata Dal United (JDU) MLC Neeraj Kumar on Friday morning who alleged that such an act is a deliberate attempt on Tejashwi’s part to lure voters in the upcoming panchayat elections.Also Read - RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Converts His Official Residence Into Covid Care Centre | Watch Video

“Who is that prince who is dropping money in the lap of poor villagers. As poor villagers do not know him, someone says that he is the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The person sitting on the front seat of the SUV also introduces himself as Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav,” Neeraj Kumar said describing the video.

The JDU MLC further said that the video clearly indicates the difference between the poor and rich. He was arrogantly sitting inside the SUV and distributing currency notes to villagers.

Watch the video below:

As the opposition leaders have been levelling disproportionate assets allegations, Neeraj Kumar said: “Distributing money to poor villagers will not wash clean your image as a robber. You have made a mockery of poor people of the state.”

IANS does not authenticate the timing and place of the video. It was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar.

Though the timing of the video came on public platform is very important as nomination for the Panchayat elections is currently underway and a model code of conduct is also in force in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav was in Gopalganj to participate in 10th death anniversary of former MLA Dev Dutt Prasad in Baikunthpur block on Thursday.

(With IANS inputs)