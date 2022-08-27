Patna: The Vigilance department officials on Saturday raided the residence of a Bihar government employee Sanjay Kumar Rai in Kishanganj and recovered unaccounted cash worth crores of rupees, reported news agency ANI. The vigilance team raided the residence of Sanjay Kumar Rai, an executive engineer of the Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department (RWD). The team targeted Rai after receiving information about bribes from the junior engineer and cashiers.Also Read - Dog Or Mongoose? Strange Animal Spotted in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Video Leaves Internet Guessing | Watch

According to Sujit Sagar, DSP Vigilance, Patna, several raids are underway in Bihar in connection with bribery allegations involving Sanjay Kumar Rai. Submitting a case in the disproportionate assets case, the vigilance department conducts raided and found about Rs 1 crore in cash in the search at the residence of Executive Engineer Sanjay Kumar Rai on Indrapuri Road No. 10 of Patna. A note counting machine was brought in to count the huge amount of recovered cash. Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav Acquitted In 2015 Case

#WATCH | Bihar: Cash counting is underway at the residence of Sanjay Kumar Rai, Executive Engineer of the Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department in Patna. Vigilance department has conducted raids at 3-4 premises of Sanjay Kumar Rai in Bihar pic.twitter.com/RwW04tNs4I — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

According to reports, several raids were carried out at different locations and more than Rs 4 crore of cash has been recovered up until now. Meanwhile, the investigation team has started matching the currency notes. Several other incriminating documents have been found in the raids going on in the disproportionate assets case.

