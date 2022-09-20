Patna: The unabated erosion has become a major point of concern for the villagers in Bhagalpur. Situated on the banks of the river Ganga, the houses built by the labourers of the village are slowly getting washed away.Also Read - Begusarai Firing: Seems To Be A Conspiracy As People Of Most Backward Caste Were Targeted, Says Nitish Kumar

The villagers are being forced to move out after having their homes wiped out and lands eroded by the intensifying rate of inundation.

#WATCH | Bihar: Villagers in Bhagalpur district continue to bear the brunt as their houses get washed away in Ganga river due to unabated erosion pic.twitter.com/z7CUiXPqpj — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

Earlier, the villagers in Sinhkund village of Naugachhia town in Bhagalpur also faced the same crisis due to flood erosion by the Kosi river that started on July 1. “The houses have been demolished and all the villagers are migrating to another safer village,” said Nanhaku Mandal, a victim to news agency ANI.

Kaushalya Devi, another victim worked as a labourer and built the house which has been torn down by the calamity.