New Delhi: The body of a 60-year-old man who died alone at his home was carried to the bank by his neighbours in rural Patna's Singriyawan village as there was no money or valuables except for a passbook that showed he had Rs 1 lakh in his bank account. The villagers took his body to the bank to demand money for his cremation.

The man, Mahesh Yadav, died after a prolonged illness, leaving no family behind and his body was also found by nearby villagers several hours later, said a report. After, the villagers searched his home for valuables to pay for his funeral, they didn't find anything but his bank passbook that showed he had rupees 1,17,298.28 in his account.

Soon after, they took the passbook and Yadav's corpse to his bank, refusing to leave until the branch manager released his funds, Shahjahanpur police station SHO officer Amrendar Kumar said. He said, "Villagers demanded the bank gave them money from his account for the cremation or else they would not cremate him."

“It put pressure on the bank, which finally released some money following the intervention of the local police station, ” he added.

Speaking to TOI, Kumar said, “Mahesh was unmarried. His brother had died several years ago. There was no one in his family. Mahesh lived in a hut built on someone else’s land. He also quoted Mahesh’s neighbours as saying that if a man’s money can’t be used for his funeral than what good is that money.

The bank’s branch manager Sanjeev Kumar said the extraordinary scene created panic and it was one of first such cases where a body was brought to demand money. And, after nearly three hours, Sanjeev handed them Rs 10,000 from the CSR fund and Singriyawan mukhiya gave Rs 5,000 more from his pocket.

The manager said he was bound by rules and could not take out money from Mahesh’s account.

“We have been asking him (Mahesh) for the last two years to complete his KYC formalities and mention the name of his nominee. However, he didn’t comply fearing someone might take away all the money from his account,” Sanjeev said. The manager further added that due to the non-completion of KYC, Mahesh’s account got barred from making any withdrawals for the past eight months as banks had instructions to stop transactions from such accounts.