Patna: A Bihar cop has been caught on camera getting a massage from a woman inside a police outpost in Saharsa district. According to media reports, the woman was forced to give body massage to the officer-in-charge to get her son out of the jail. The video of this alleged incident went viral on social media and Saharsa Superintendent of Police, Lipi Singh took cognisance of the matter and suspended SI (Sub-Inspector) Shashi Bhushan Sinha, with immediate effect.Also Read - Bizarre! Driver Stops Train Midway to Sip Tea in Bihar’s Siwan, Leaves Passengers Surprised

The officer, in the video can be seen in a semi-nude state with just a towel around his midriff. While the woman was busy doing an oil massage on his body and another woman was sitting in front of him. Also Read - Mending Fences? Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Iftar party at Rabri Devi’s Residence

In the viral video, the cop can be heard talking with a lawyer on the phone and telling him that the woman is poor and he had somehow arranged Rs. 10,000 as bail. A copy of the FIR, contact details, etc. will be sent on Monday. Also Read - Stolen, A 60-Feet Steel Bridge In Bihar By Thieves Posing As Government Officials

“After a video went viral on social media, we have set up an inquiry committee headed by a SDPO rank officer. Following his recommendation, we have suspended the alleged officer with immediate effect,” Lipi Singh was quoted as saying by www.news18.com.

It is believed the video was shot and shared by one of the constables at the outpost.