New Delhi: An IAS officer has landed herself in trouble for her snarky reply to a schoolgirl in Bihar who asked her about the possibility of the government giving sanitary napkins to them. "The government provides us almost everything like school uniform, etc. Can the government give sanitary pads to us at Rs 20-30?" the girl asked IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra.

Responding to her query at a workshop on 'Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar' (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar), Bhamra lost her cool and said, "Tomorrow you will ask the government to provide jeans, shoes. Later you will ask the government to give condoms, family planning methods. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Responding strongly to the officer's remark, the student then reminded her that people's vote make the government in the country. To this IAS Bhamra said, "This is heights of stupidity. Don't vote, then. Become Pakistan. Do you vote for money and services?"

The student then immediately snapped, “Why would I go to Pakistan? I am an Indian.”

Later, she went into damage control mode and tried to impart ‘self-reliant’ lesson to the student. “Why do you need to take anything from the government? This way of thinking is wrong. Do it yourself”, the officer can be heard saying in the video.

Video Courtesy: NDTV

In February 2015, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced free distribution of sanitary napkins among girls in government schools in an effort to check their drop out rate and to improve health and hygiene. Under the scheme Mukhyamantri Kishori Swasthya Karyakram– school girls from class VIII to X are provided Rs 150 each annually, to buy sanitary napkins for their personal use.