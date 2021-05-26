Jehanabad: It was indeed a miraculous escape for the truck driver as it passed just before a 2-storey building collapsed in Makhdumpur market in Bihar on Wednesday. Due to the incident, the Patna-Gaya Main Road was also blocked for a few hours and the building on the side of NH-83 in Makhdumpur market suddenly became landlocked. Also Read - Pigs, Garbage & Waterlogging: Bihar Hospital Battles Odds to Save COVID Patients | Watch Video

However, all the people living in the building were evacuated before the incident and no death or injury was reported. As soon as the information was spread across, Makhdumpur police station officials reached the spot and started the relief and rescue work.

The entire video of the house collapses was captured on camera and was also shared on social media. In the video it was seen that a truck has passed just before the house collapses. It is believed to be a miracle as the house did not fall on the truck, otherwise there could have been a big accident.

You can watch the video here:

The dramatic visuals captured and shared by the passersby showed the building tilting and eventually crashing down with a loud sound on the streets moments after a truck narrowly missed colliding with the building and crossed the road.

However, this is not the first incident of building collapse in the area. In March, six labourers were killed and three others were severely injured after a wall of a school building collapsed in Khagaria district during construction work.