People Jump Into Drain In Bihar To Collect Rolls Of Currency Notes: Watch

The district administration is probing if the currency notes are genuine and who dumped them in the drain.

The incident occurred in the Moradabad village on Saturday.

It looked like a scene straight out of a movie when wads of currency notes were found being dumped into a drain in Bihar’s Rohtas district and a number of people scrambled to grab as many notes as possible.

The incident occurred in the Moradabad village on Saturday and the video is going viral on social media where a number of people could be seen entering the drain and collecting currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100, and Rs 10.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

If it is money, people will do anything. They waded sewage water in a canal in #Sasaram town in #Rohtas district of #Bihar to collect bundles of sodden, rotten currency notes. #India #Rupees #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/0NCCCHKf7u — Dev Raj (@JournoDevRaj) May 6, 2023

The local villagers claimed that early in the morning, they saw bags containing currency notes inside the drain. Soon, a large number of people jumped in and started collecting the notes. They also claimed that the notes were genuine.

Meanwhile, the district administration is probing if the currency notes are genuine and who dumped them in the drain.

Following are the comments received by the video:

Arun Kumar @ArunkrHt: Cleaning op! Preventing money from going down the drain!! Public money going to public!!!

Sju. @Sju0027: Laalu aalu ki family Bihariyo ko bikaari jindagi se kabhi baharr aane nahi degàa..

Suresh Relwani @suresh_relwani: Why they dont love the rupee ?

Suresh Relwani @suresh_relwani: who is the one who dumps rupees in waterways… disrespecting the country’s own currency

BaapofPakistanis @BaapofPakistani: Kichaad se paise lene walonko Aaj dekh liye hum ne… Kahawat sach sabhit hogayi…

Tom Gravestone @Whygravestone: Why Modiboys

Prateek @Prateek0fficia: shadi wale honge😂

rakesh jha @rakeshjha57: Might be fake currency notes.

SgR Biradar 🇮🇳 @BiradarSgr: i thought they are cleaning 😢😭

NoNonsense @adichupolikku: Now people will have to put this sewer currency in their purses. Go cashless.

Incognito Blue Tick account. @ChoraHaiDesi: Good for locals. Looks like a money dump.

Cats r clean (funny or sarcastic)😼@AbTohJaagJaa: Hum toh itne paise waale rajya hain.. ke hamare naalon se bhi rupaye ki ugai hoti hain…

arindam dutta @ArindamD123: How come? No elections also now in Bihar…

Dr विभू @hammerving: Fake currency?

