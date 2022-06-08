Patna: In yet another shocking road rage incident, a speeding motorcycle rider hit a scooty coming from the opposite direction at Ganga Pathway in Bihar’s Patna. The scooty riders as well as the biker have been hospitalised. A video of the incident has also surfaced online and is now going viral. In the video, one can see around 4-5 two-wheelers on the expressway, when a speeding bike hits a scooty that was coming from the opposite direction. It was a head-on collision and all the riders immediately fell on the road and suffered injuries.Also Read - Viral Video: Orangutan Tries To Pull Man Inside Cage, Bite His Foot. Watch What Happens Next

Speaking about the accident, local police said, "FIR registered. The biker is a minor and hospitalised too. Both vehicles confiscated, investigation on."

#WATCH | A speeding motorcycle rider hits a scooty coming from the opposite direction at Ganga Pathway in Patna. Scooty riders hospitalised. Police say, "FIR registered. The biker is a minor & hospitalised too. Both vehicles confiscated, investigation on." (Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/LyLHK1URa0 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

This comes two days after a 25-year-old final year LLB student of a private college was arrested in New Delhi in connection with a rash driving incident after a video that showed him fleeing after allegedly hitting a biker surfaced on social media. A video showing a rashly-driven SUV hitting a biker in the national capital went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Police to take cognisance of the matter. In the 45-second video clip posted on social media by Anurag R. Iyer, the Scorpio could be seen hitting Shreyansh from behind, who fell off his bike and collided with railing across the road. As the biker was wearing a helmet, he received minor bruises and his life was saved.