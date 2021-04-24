Patna: Bihar’s health department is facing a shortage of doctors and medical staff these days. At a time when the entire country is reeling under the pandemic, problems like these make the situation even more difficult for any administration. In a major decision, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has decided to start regular reinstatement of doctors and mercury medical staff. According to the reports, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, a high-level meeting was held on Saturday. It has been decided that the number of vacancies in Bihar will be filled soon. Also Read - 384 Doctors, Health Workers of AIIMS Patna Test Positive For COVID-19| Details Here

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed to expedite the process of regular appointment of vacant posts of doctors and paramedical staff. The reports further add that the vacancies will be filled through the walk-in-interview process. It is important to note that the appointments to the vacant posts of physicians and paramedical staff will be made in every district as per the requirement.

Meanwhile, more than 750 doctors and health workers of six prominent government hospitals of Bihar have been infected with coronavirus during the ongoing second wave, causing worry for the state government.

Reports of doctors and staff falling prey to the infection came from three prominent hospitals of Patna-AIIMS, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH)- besides Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur, Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur and Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College & Hospital, Gaya.

