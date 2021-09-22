Patna: A local court in Bihar has granted bail to a man who has been accused of attempt to rape on a unique condition; the punishment granted by the court is to wash clothes of 2,000 women within a time period of six months. The incident occurred in the Madhubani district of Bihar where the Additional Sessions Judge, Jhanjarpur, Avinash Kumar imposed this strange condition on the accused Lalan Kumar. Kumar is the native of the village under Laukaha police station.Also Read - Two Men Allegedly Rape Teenaged Girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Circulate Video on Social Media: Police

Defence lawyer Parshuram Mishra said, "Lalan tried to rape a woman of his village in the night of April 17. The victim had lodged an FIR against the accused a day later and he was arrested on April 19. Since then, he has been in jail."

The Defence lawyer further added, "We filed a bail application in the ADJ court. During the hearing of the case, the judge, in view of his good behavior in jail and apology in the court, has given bail to my client on the condition of washing the clothes of 2,000 women of the village, and pressing them, before handing it over to respective women."

The Madhubani court has dispatched the court orders to the Village head Nasima Khatoon. She is also instructed by the court to keep a tab on the accused conduct and work. “This was a great decision by the court. It will give a message to respect women and also create guilt in the mind of men having anti-female nature,” Nasima Khatoon added. Lalan will be responsible to purchase the necessary items for washing the clothes such as detergent powder, irons, and soap.

The village chief said, “I will personally monitor the daily work of the accused to implement the court order. Our village has 425 women and every woman will give clothes in rotation until the 2,000 number is achieved. As per the court orders, Khatoon will have to submit her report of the accused assigned service, which he has to complete in six months. Later he will have to obtain certificates from the village head and the local police station to submit in the court.

(With Inputs from IANS)