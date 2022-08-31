Patna: A scuffle broke out between Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates and Police personnel on Wednesday in Patna as during a protest being carried out by the candidates demanding a change in the schedule of the exam which will be conducted on two days.Also Read - 'Super 30' To Increase Intake to 100, Not to be Restricted to IIT Aspirants From Bihar: Anand Kumar

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | Bihar: Scuffle broke out between Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates and Police personnel today, in Patna. The candidates were protesting against the schedule of the exam, the exam will be conducted on two days. pic.twitter.com/SqkMIbncrV — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

The protesting candidates can be seen chased by the police in the video. The candidates were protesting against schedule of the exam which is dated to be held on two days.